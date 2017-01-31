Popular Denver restaurant closing for renovation

(Photo: COURTESY OF THE CORNER OFFICE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Corner Office Restaurant + Martini Bar, a popular downtown hang-out for brunch fanatics and for Denver Performing Arts Complex visitors, will close on Saturday for renovations that are expected to take a month or more.

Sage Restaurant Group, the Denver-based operators of the restaurant, plans to update the bar, private dining space and decor of the nine-year-old business.

Executive chef Rich Byers also will revamp the menu, adding new dishes focused on “progressive global cuisine with international flavors and traditional favorites with a fresh twist,” the company said.

“The Denver dining experience has evolved since we first opened The Corner Office in 2008,” said Peter Karpinski co-founder of Sage Restaurant Group. “This restaurant was designed with good times and comfort in mind. The bustling bar and energetic dining rooms featuring retro-chic interiors infused with intrigue will continue to guide this brand.”

