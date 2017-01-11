Population milestones loom for 25 major U.S. regions in 2017 (including Denver)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Twenty-five of the nation’s major metropolitan areas are expected to reach population milestones in 2017, based on new estimates by Business First.

A milestone is defined as any nice round figure that ends with five zeroes. The Denver-Aurora-Lakewood area is expected to reach its milestone on March 23, when its population will hit 2,900,000. By the end of 2017, the metro is expected to have a population of 2,939,339.

The DBJ's sister publication, Business First, has developed a computer formula that uses 15 years of demographic data to estimate the population of any community at any given moment. It focuses primarily on the 108 markets with more than 500,000 residents, which are defined as major metros.

The formula has generated each area’s populations for the beginning and end of 2017, as well as the anticipated dates when specific milestones might be reached.

