PR, arts veteran to lead Colorado Business Committee for the Arts

Christin Crampton Day (Photo: COLORADO BUSINESS COMMITTEE FOR THE ARTS)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Veteran PR and arts executive Christin Crampton Day has been named the next executive director of the Colorado Business Committee for the Arts.

Crampton Day will succeed Deborah Jordy, who left late last year after 12 years leading the organization to become executive director of the Denver area’s Scientific and Cultural Facilities District.

Crampton Day joined Denver marketing agency Barnhart in 2013 as senior director of public relations. Previously she was a co-owner of the now-defunct Schenkein public relations agency and executive director of the ballet company now known as Wonderbound.

