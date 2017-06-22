Pray your pilot doesn't do THIS on your next flight

(Photo: Courtesy Boeing)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Boeing Co. has released a gut-churning videoshowing pilots of its two newest airplanes performing what it called "dynamic maneuvers" together over Washington state.

The Boeing (NYSE: BA) video aimed to highlight the Chicago-based jet maker's two newest commercial airplane products before this week's Paris Air Show, which ends Sunday.

The video highlights some fancy flying by Boeing test pilots doing some wild moves with the new 737 Max 9 and the 787-10 Dreamliner jets over the Cascade range of Washington state in early June.

Viewers will see the planes flying so close together, they're almost in military formation, as they fly near Glacier Peak.

