Premium outlet mall coming to Thornton

(Photo: Courtesy Simon Property Group)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Simon Premium Outlets CEO Stephen Yalof sat in a white tent Thursday morning on a 94-acre swath of land off Interstate-25 in Thornton where a new premium outlet store is under construction.

Despite news reports, the mall, he said, is not dead. At least not the outlet mall.

Simon is building a 330,000-square-foot shopping mall, the Denver Premium Outlets, at 136th Avenue, off I-25.

Yalof has headed up Simon Premium Outlets for Simon Property Group Inc. — an S&P 100 company with a market cap of $60 billion and the country’s largest mall owner — since 2014. He is aware of the headlines in the wake of growing e-commerce declaring the death of the mall.

But Simon is in growth mode.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2xlWsBN

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal