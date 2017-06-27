President of Brazil charged with taking bribes from exec at parent of Colorado's JBS USA

(Photo: Patricia Monteiro, Bloomberg)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Brazilian President Michel Temer has been charged with accepting about $150,000 in bribes from a former chairman of global meatpacking giant JBS SA, whose U.S. division is based in Greeley.

The family of the former chairman, Joesley M. Batista, controls JBS through a holding company.

The criminal charges were filed Monday by Brazil's attorney general, Rodrigo Janot, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The charges follow admissions last month by Batista to Brazilian authorities that he made illegal payments collectively totaling millions of dollars to Temer and two former Brazilian presidents. Batista reportedly made those admissions as part of a plea deal.

