Price reduced; Aspen mansion sells for $24.4M

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Originally listed for $36 million, an eight-bedroom, 11-bath, 14,000-square-foot house in Aspen sold recently for $24.4 million.

Real estate agents handling the deal said the sale of the home, located at 455 Sunnyside Lane in the McLain Flats neighborhood of Aspen, was "the highest price sale in the area since December 2015." Brokers wouldn't reveal the buyer of the property.

According to real estate records, Bob Bowden of Bowden Properties built the property and originally listed it for sale at $36 million.

According to the original listing, it also features two staircases, great room, formal dining room, gourmet kitchen, family room, home office, rec room, home theater, wine cellar, indoor lap pool with spa, 3-car garage and more. There is also a detached guest house with kitchenette.

