Prices for oil, natural gas, gasoline heading higher in 2017, says forecast

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Higher prices for crude oil, natural gas and gasoline are among the highlights from the federal Energy Information Administration’s first short-term outlook for 2017.

The new forecast projects that U.S. crude oil prices, which averaged $43 per barrel in 2016, will rise this year to an average of $52 per barrel and will add on another $3 per barrel in 2018, to an average of $55.

U.S. gasoline prices, which averaged $2.15 per gallon in 2016, are expected to increase to $2.31 per gallon in the first quarter, and average $2.38 per gallon for this year and $2.41 per gallon in 2018, the EIA said.

On the natural gas front, average prices in 2016 were $2.15 per thousand cubic feet and are expected to jump to an average of $3.55 per thousand cubic feet in 2017 and $3.73 per thousand cubic feet in 2018.

