Quark is sold to new owners; eyes growth in publishing automation

(Photo: DBJ File)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Quark Software Inc., the Denver-based maker of publishing software, has new private equity owners that are prepared to help it grow into a bigger company selling digital publishing automation technology.

Los Angeles-based Parallax Capital Partners purchased Quark from its previous owner, Platinum Equity, in a deal that closed this week. Terms were not disclosed.

Ray Schiavone, president and CEO of Quark, is staying with the company, as is the rest of the management team and the company’s 300 worldwide employees.

“Nothing changes in terms of our employees around the world,” Schiavone told me. “There’s nothing really pending that has to happen.”

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2u8ZB5t

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal