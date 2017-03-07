RadioShack closing stores, laying off workers as it heads for 2nd bankruptcy

RadioShack has reportedly closed 200 stores and laid off corporate workers as it prepares for a second bankruptcy. (Photo: STEVEN BRAHMS / BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - After reports that RadioShack’s owners are preparing to file for bankruptcy, the electronics retailer is laying off workers and shuttering stores.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the Wall Street Journal reports that RadioShack has “laid off dozens of headquarters employees” and closed around 200 stores.

Radio Shack has 19 stores in metro Denver, according to its website, and several others elsewhere in Colorado. It was not immediately clear which, if any, of its Colorado stores are affected.

