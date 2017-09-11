Raising a family? Here are the top 20 cities in Colorado

A clean view of the Boulder Flatirons as seen from Coot Lake in Boulder County. (Photo: GERARDOBRUCKER)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Close proximity to the Rocky Mountains, a low unemployment rate, a housing market that's relatively affordable (at least compared to major coastal cities) are all factors that make Colorado an attractive place to raise a family.

Heck, its capitol city may even soon be the home of Seattle-based retail giant Amazon.com Inc.'s next headquarters, creating even more job opportunities.

And of all the cities and communities in the Centennial State, it's Golden that stands out as the No. 1 place to raise a family, according to a new report from SmartAsset.

