Read this if you've stayed at the Magnolia Hotel

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Did you stay at the Magnolia Hotel Denver or the Winter Park Mountain Lodge in the past year? Then your credit card information could be in the hands of cybercriminals.

Stout Street Hospitality, which operates Magnolia hotels in Denver, Dallas, Houston, Omaha, and St. Louis, said that "its third-party hotel reservation system, The Sabre Hospitality Solutions SynXis, was the victim of a recent security incident."

"An unauthorized party gained access to account credentials that permitted unlawful access to unencrypted payment card information, as well as certain reservation information for a subset of hotel reservation processed through the system," the company said in a statement, adding that the security incident took place between Aug. 10, 2016 to March 9, 2017.

"We know that Sabre, our reservations partner, is not the first company to be victimized by this kind of attack, but our greatest concern is for our guests who may be affected as well," said Sarah Treadway, co-chief executive officer for Stout Street Hospitality, in a statement, adding that hotel guests can visit http://www.sabreconsumernotice.com/ for more information.

