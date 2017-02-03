Close Ready to quit your day job? LinkedIn wants to help Denver Business Journal , KUSA 5:00 PM. MST February 03, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Ready to quit your day job?According to a recent report from LinkedIn, 35 percent of the workforce is working as freelancers.Read more at the Denver Business Journal (© 2017 KUSA) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Multiple cars crash in Aurora pileup CO woman receives world's tiniest pacemaker Driver charged after 16-year-old's death Teens in jeopardy: Dangerous trends Calls to 911 go unanswered Photos of violent attemped ATM robbery released Saying goodbye to 9NEWS' Mark Peterson Muslims warned feds about accused shooter The bigger issue behind paid protesters Local family's connection to 'Hidden Figures' More Stories US judge temporarily blocks Pres. Trump's travel ban Feb. 3, 2017, 5:27 p.m. Man arrested for murder of 2-year-old girl Feb. 3, 2017, 2:57 p.m. Colorado woman receives world's tiniest pacemaker Feb. 3, 2017, 10:58 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs