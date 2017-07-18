Record number of small businesses for sale in metro Denver

(Photo: ISTOCK (KLH49))

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - For anyone in metro Denver looking to buy a small business, there are plenty to choose from.

There were more small businesses for sale in the second quarter of 2017 than at any other time since 2007, when BizBuySell.com launched its quarterly Insight Report. The internet business-for-sale marketplace lists about 45,000 businesses for sale.

In metro Denver, there were 518 businesses in the second quarter of 2017 listed for sale — up 26.3 percent over the year.

“It’s not surprising," said Bob House, president of BizBuySell.com and BizQuest.com. “More businesses are coming on the market – baby boomers continue to drive this activity. Over the next five to 10 years we will see a lot of boomers drive sales.”

