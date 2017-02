Red Robin income up, but same-store sales are down

​A Red Robin Gourmet Burgers restaurant. (Photo: MARK BALLOGG/​CBRACCIALINI WIKIPEDIA PHOTO)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (Nasdaq: RRGB) increased revenues during the final quarter of 2016, but continued to suffer losses of sales at comparable restaurants.

That left its adjusted earnings per diluted share for the full year down 16 percent from 2015, company officials said Tuesday.

