Regulatory-reform effort receives bipartisan support at Colorado Legislature

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A regulatory-reform effort that has failed at the Colorado Legislature for six years running passed out of its first committee on Wednesday with significant bipartisan approval, giving backers hopes that this could finally be the year for the legislation.

Senate Bill 1, sponsored by state Sen. Tim Neville, R-Littleton, would give small businesses that are first-time violators of many rules 30 days to cure the violation without being subject to a fine from a state agency.

It also directs state officials to make diligent attempts to solicit input from such businesses as they are drawing up new rules that would affect them.

Similar bills have been offered since 2011, with all being killed by Democratic-led legislative committees or being scrapped during the negotiation process by backers when it became obvious that they did not have enough support to make it to Gov. John Hickenlooper’s desk.

