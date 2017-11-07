Re/Max buying Chicago-area franchise

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Re/Max LLC said it's buying its Chicago-area franchise for $35.7 million.
The Denver company, which is controlled and managed by Re/Max Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RMAX), said the purchase includes nearly 2,300 agents and more than 100 offices.
Last year, Re/Max said the Northern Illinois network closed more than 40,000 transaction sides.
"We applaud the outstanding success Re/Max Northern Illinois has had as an independent region for the past 16 years... They've attracted high-caliber agents and dominated metro market share for decades and we will work to continue that trend," said Re/Max co-CEO Adam Contos, in a statement.
