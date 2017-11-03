Re/Max investigates 'allegations of wrongdoing'; delays earnings report

(Photo: Courtesy Re/Max Holdings Inc.)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Re/Max Holdings Inc. said today it's delaying its third-quarter earnings release and conference call because of an "internal investigation," citing possible "allegations of wrongdoing."

The Denver-based real estate franchise company said it's investigating a $2.375 million personal loan at "a below market interest rate" from company founder, Chairman and co-CEO David Liniger to co-CEO Adam Contos.

Contos, formerly the company's COO, was named co-chief executive in May.

In addition to the loan, the company said it's investigating "certain other personal transactions in the form of cash and non-cash gifts."

The company said in a statement it is also investigating "allegations of wrongdoing in employment practices and conduct. These matters could constitute violations of the company's codes of ethics and business conduct and policies."

