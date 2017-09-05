Remodeling project is complete at big downtown Denver hotel

The lobby of the Denver Marriott City Center Hotel at 1701 California St. in Denver. (Photo: MARRIOTT PHOTO)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Officials at a 599-room downtown Denver hotel said the hotel's "years-long multi-million-dollar renovation" project is complete.

They said all renovations at the 20-story Denver Marriott City Center hotel, located at 1701 California St., including renovations to all its guest rooms, as well as to its lobby, meeting rooms and breakout rooms, have been completed.

“Our new room concept is modern mountain chic and combines everything that inspires us about the city with the natural beauty that surrounds the property.” Marriott said in a statement.

More than 30,000 square feet of meeting room space, as well as 30 meeting rooms, were renovated during the project, the company said.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2eIOvOM

© 2017 KUSA-TV