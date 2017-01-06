KUSA
Report says Frontier Airlines is moving closer to an IPO

Denver Business Journal , KUSA 8:02 AM. MST January 06, 2017

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Frontier Airlines is moving closer to an initial public offering of its stock, according to a new report.

According to Friday's New York Times, Frontier has tapped three banks to handle its public debut, which would raise about $500 million and put the Denver airline's valuation at $2 billion.

This isn't the first time that rumors that Frontier is going public have surfaced.

In August, several Frontier jobs were posted that required financial skills necessary for operating a public company.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2iYswRm

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal


