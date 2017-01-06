Report says Frontier Airlines is moving closer to an IPO

A Frontier Airlines jet takes off at Denver International Airport. (Photo: FRONTIER AIRLINES)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Frontier Airlines is moving closer to an initial public offering of its stock, according to a new report.

According to Friday's New York Times, Frontier has tapped three banks to handle its public debut, which would raise about $500 million and put the Denver airline's valuation at $2 billion.

This isn't the first time that rumors that Frontier is going public have surfaced.

In August, several Frontier jobs were posted that required financial skills necessary for operating a public company.

