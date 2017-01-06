Report says Frontier Airlines is moving closer to an IPO

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Frontier Airlines is moving closer to an initial public offering of its stock, according to a new report.
According to Friday's New York Times, Frontier has tapped three banks to handle its public debut, which would raise about $500 million and put the Denver airline's valuation at $2 billion.
This isn't the first time that rumors that Frontier is going public have surfaced.
In August, several Frontier jobs were posted that required financial skills necessary for operating a public company.
Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2iYswRm
Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs