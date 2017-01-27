Retail marijuana sales moved steadily up in 2016

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Colorado's retail marijuana industry has grown to a billion dollar business, and sales in Fort Collins steadily increased in 2016 as well.

Still, local returns are a drop in the bucket when it comes to statewide sales.

The city collected taxes on just less than $2 million in retail marijuana in January 2016, according to a Coloradoan analysis of city sales tax data; by fall, sales were nearing $3.5 million a month. In December, taxes on $4.5 million in recreational marijuana sales were collected.

All said, dispensaries in Fort Collins sold more than $34.3 million worth of retail marijuana in 2016.

