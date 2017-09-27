Reuters names a Colorado university among world's top 100 innovative institutions

An aerial view of Boulder (Photo: Wikipedia)

A Colorado university system is among the world's 30 most innovative institutions, according to Reuters' third annual "Reuters Top 100."

The University of Colorado (CU) system placed 29th in the ranking, up from 45th in last year's ranking. The CU system is made up of CU Boulder, CU-Colorado Springs, CU-Denver and CU Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora.

Reuters evaluated more than 600 organizations worldwide — including education institutions, nonprofits and government-funded labs — across 10 metrics mainly focused on academic papers, patent filings and performance with both. ( The full methodology can be found here.)

The CU system, the report said, filed 294 patents, 28.6 percent of which were granted. Its commercial impact score is 55.1, compared to an average of 48.7

“This international ranking confirms something we at CU Boulder and the four-campus university system know: We are a top university for innovation, and innovation directly leads to workforce development and economic growth,” said Terri Fiez, vice chancellor for research at CU Boulder. “We are proud to be on this list and especially proud of our student and faculty researchers whose discoveries create global impact through commercialization and collaboration.”

Reuters had more to praise about CU - read about it on the Denver Business Journal.

