Rifts develop quickly during Colorado legislative special session

Colorado Senate Majority Leader Chris Holbert, President Kevin Grantham and President Pro Tem Jerry Sonnenberg discuss the special session on Monday. (Photo: Sheldon, Bobbi)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Day one of the Colorado legislative special session ended with House Democrats advancing a bill to fix a mistake that could cost special districts as much as $6.9 million this year — but providing little reason to be optimistic that the measure can make it through the Republican-led Senate.

Legislators are grappling with a drafting error in the signature bill of the 2017 session that removed the ability of special districts to charge sales tax on retail marijuana, a gaffe that could leave districts a combined $6.9 million short on revenue this year if not fixed. The vast majority of that shortage — about $6 million — would be incurred by the Regional Transportation District that provides public transit in the Denver area.

Senate Bill 267 — an omnibus bill passed on the last day of the regular legislative session in May — added $1.9 billion in transportation funding, removed the hospital provider fee from under the state’s revenue cap in order to free up spending room for the Legislature and increased the tax break on business personal property. One of the ways bipartisan sponsors funded it was to bump the special sales tax on retail marijuana up from 10 percent to 15 percent, a move that was partially offset by eliminating the 2.9 percent sales tax on the product. However, special districts were counting on that 2.9 percent tax funding and will not receive any money from the special sales tax.

