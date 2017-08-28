Rising avocado prices could whack Chipotle

(Photo: CHIPOTLE PHOTO)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Higher prices for avocados could whack Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.'s bottom line.

Avocado prices have risen 75 percent since July due to a shortage in Mexico and a smaller California harvest.

Avocados account for 10 percent of the Denver Mexican chain's cost of good sold, according to Barron's, and an analyst at Credit Suisse worried that higher prices could put a crimp in Chipotle's (NYSE: CMG) profits.

It's not the first time the finicky fruit has threatened Chipotle.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2vDePMA

© 2017 KUSA-TV