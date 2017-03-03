Risk is low for neighbors of oil & gas operations, says Colorado health-agency report

Oil well and Storage Tanks. (Photo: JIM PARKIN)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A state agency's survey of research into the health impacts of oil and gas development says the risk of harmful effects “is low for Coloradans living near oil and gas operations."

But the survey from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment cautions that more research is needed to evaluate health risks.

“This report evaluates the existing science about whether you’re at risk if you live near oil and gas operations,” said Larry Wolk, the CDPHE’s executive director and chief medical officer.

“Going forward, we will continue to evaluate health risks using more comprehensive, relevant data currently being collected,” he said.

