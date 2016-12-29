Ritz-Carlton giving its ballrooms, meeting areas a makeover

A rendering depicting the renovated ballroom of the Ritz-Carlton, Denver (Photo: COURTESY OF RITZ-CARLTON, DENVER)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Ritz-Carlton, Denver will begin the final phase of its three-year, $12 million renovation shortly after the new year begins, giving its lobby and event spaces their first makeover since the hotel opened downtown in 2008.

In doing so, the luxury hotel joins the growing ranks of downtown facilities giving themselves upgrades in anticipation of a new crop of competitors coming online over the next year. Denver had 4,469 hotel rooms under construction in November alone, according to travel research company STR.

Ritz-Carlton officials will renovate more than 13,000 square feet of meeting and event space across two ballrooms, six meeting rooms, the hotel staircase and its entrance lobby. Florida-based BLD will serve as the project’s design firm.

The rooms will be re-done in a “refined color palette of neutral champagne silver tones ... enhanced with contrasting hues of deep blue, purple, soft gold and white,” according to a Ritz-Carlton news release. Fresh art, lighting and coverings will be added to the walls, while the new lobby area will include a section for guests to sit and relax.

Copyright 2016 Denver Business Journal