Rocky Mountain PBS gets a new CEO

Rocky Mountain PBS CEO Doug Price and incoming CEO Amanda Mountain in a composite photo. (Photo: ROCKY MOUNTAIN PBS)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Doug Price, the longtime CEO of Rocky Mountain PBS’ parent organization, will retire March 1, and the Denver-based public broadcaster’s new president, Amanda Mountain, will succeed him under a previously announced succession plan.

Price — a former banker — has been CEO of Rocky Mountain Public Media Inc. since 2009. He will become chairman of its Capital Campaign Advisory Committee, a fund-raising panel.

Mountain — previously executive vice president and chief marketing and development officer of RMPBS — was named president and COO in November, overseeing day-to-day operations. At the time, the organization said the move was part of “Price’s objective to arrange an orderly transition from the organization as CEO to allow for internal succession.”

RMPBS includes five TV stations around Colorado, a news unit and radio station KUVO-FM. RMPBS is broadcast on KRMA-Channel 6 in Denver and also has TV stations in Pueblo-Colorado Springs, Steamboat Springs, Grand Junction and Durango.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

