Roof collapse spurs business in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY - Going by the huge piles of snow stacked in front of Turner Morris Roofing Inc. in Silverthorne, Project Manager Scott Cunningham and his team already had packed schedules clearing all that January powder off roofs.

“When you dump that much snow that fast it can create issues,” Cunningham said.

The business was getting 20 to 30 calls a day, then a conference room roof collapsed under heavy snow in Breckenridge and phone calls picked up even more.

With so many roofs to clear, they’re doing triage to determine which ones need to be worked on first.

“When you are fielding 20 to 30 calls a day, what you have to do is put them in order of severity,” Cunningham said. “The first is life safety—if you have a life safety issue with a large snow build-up."

They pick roofs that might impact life safety first, then clear roofs that have leaks.

While each building is different, when there’s a lot of snow on a roof it’s recommended you get it off not only because of the weight of the snow but the layer of ice building up under it.

“The pressure just from the snow build can be great,” Cunningham said.

The uptick in business is thanks to tons of snow that most are enjoying while Cunningham and his team keep pushing it off buildings.

