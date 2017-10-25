RTD cuts service on Aurora, Golden light rail lines

The Regional Transportation District's $687 million R Line through the heart of Aurora opened on Feb. 24. (Photo: CATHY PROCTOR | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Faced with disappointing ridership numbers, RTD is cutting service on two of its light-rail lines -- including a route across Aurora that opened just eight months ago.

But the reductions will be less severe than originally proposed in response to fierce criticism of the cuts from Aurora's mayor and riders.

The Regional Transportation District's board voted Tuesday to reduce service on the new R Line train, which runs across Aurora and south to Douglas County, and the W Line, which links Denver to Lakewood and Golden.

On the R Line, weekend service will be reduced from every 15 minutes to every 30 minutes, The Denver Post reports. Weekday service will be unchanged.

