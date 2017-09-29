RTD gets a 5-year waiver from federal railroad standards

(Photo: DIA IMAGE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Federal railroad officials on Thursday granted the Regional Transportation District a five-year waiver from federal standards on the timing of crossing gates, and offered a path toward removing the flaggers that have been stationed on the A and the B line for more than a year.

“Essentially what this does is they’ve accepted the system as is, and they’ve put a five-year waiver on it — as they’ve done with other systems [across the country],” RTD spokesman Nate Currey told the Denver Business Journal.

It means the line can continue operating. If the waiver had been denied, the government could have shut the line down.

"It’s a banner day for us at RTD. All the hard work and progress we’ve done has paid off. The partnership we have on the federal level has come through," he said.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2xDhUl9

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal