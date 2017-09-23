RTD gets an earful on proposed Aurora light-rail cuts

(Photo: DBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Faced with lower-than-expected ridership on its new R Line light-rail route through Aurora, the Regional Transportation District is considering cutting service.

And that possibility drew a crowd of unhappy residents to a public meeting at the Aurora City Hall that RTD held Thursday night on the proposed reductions.

Several told officials that cutbacks on the R Line would interfere with their commutes, the Aurora Sentinel reports.

The transit agency spent $687 million on the 22-mile line, which opened in February with much fanfare.

