RTD inches closer to resolving commuter train issues

(Photo: Sylte, Allison)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Regional Transportation District says it’s encouraged by ongoing tests of the commuter train through Arvada and Wheatridge, but the transit agency still doesn’t yet know whether it will be able to open the G Line this year.

“The testing is going very well,” said Dave Genova, general manager and CEO of RTD at a Thursday press conference.

RTD must first get clearance from state and federal regulators that issues have been resolved with the wireless crossing-gate timing technology being used on the RTD train between Union Station and Denver International Airport, known as the University of Colorado A Line, Genova said.

Approval from the Federal Railroad Administration and the Colorado Public Utilities Commission for the A Line’s crossing-guard timing is the main hold up for the G Line and threatens to push the debut of passenger service into 2018.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2tr4SED

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal