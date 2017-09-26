RTD wants permanent federal OK to run A and B line trains

(Photo: DIA IMAGE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Regional Transportation District’s long struggle with the timing of the crossing gates on its new commuter rail lines may be coming to a close.

RTD has asked federal railroad officials to end the series of temporary, 90-day waivers for the software that controls the timing of the crossing gates on the University of Colorado A Line to Denver International Airport and the B Line to Westminster.

Instead, the transit agency now permission to operate the lines permanently without human flaggers stationed where the rails cross roads at ground level to protect drivers and pedestrians from passing trains. RTD currently is required to operate the two lines with flaggers until federal regulators sign off on dropping them.

In a Sept. 8 letter to federal railroad regulators about the A and B lines, RTD said it “requests a permanent waiver, or similar statement of policy" that would deem the existing timing system of the crossing gates acceptable under federal standards.

