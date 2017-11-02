RTD's FasTracks project has pumped $1B+ into region's small businesses

Photo of the RTD A-line (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Over the last 12 years, the Regional Transportation District’s sprawling FasTracks project has pumped more than $1 billion into the region’s small business community, the agency said Thursday.

RTD has spent about $5.6 billion on FasTracks since voters approved a special 0.4 percent sales tax in 2004 to help pay for the construction effort.

The FasTracks project calls for the construction of 122 miles of commuter rail lines throughout the metro area, a Bus-Rapid Transit corridor on U.S. 36 and new parking lots throughout the system.

FasTracks money has helped pay for the several rail lines RTD has opened in the last few years — the West Line, between downtown and Golden, the R Line through Aurora, the University of Colorado A Line to Denver International Airport, the B Line to Westminster and the G Line to Arvada and Wheat Ridge, and the North Metro line to Thornton.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2gYOGTO

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal