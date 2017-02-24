RTD's R Line light-rail train through Aurora opens today with free rides, celebrations

(Photo: Cathy Proctor, Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Regional Transportation District’s $687 million R Line light-rail train route through Aurora will hold its grand opening today at 10 a.m. at the Iliff Station.

If you’re curious about the Denver area’s newest mass-transit line, RTD is offering free rides along the line between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. today.

The 22-mile light rail route, which starts at Lincoln Avenue in Douglas County, runs up Interstate 25 from Douglas County, then along Insterstate 225 through Aurora, ending at the Peoria Station near Interstate 70.

The normal fare to ride the length of the R Line will be $2.60.

At the Peoria Station, riders can connect with the University of Colorado A line to go to Denver International Airport or Denver Union Station.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2mkPDap

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal