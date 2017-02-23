Russian consul general talks about business, Trump and sanctions in Denver

(Photo: MONICA MENDOZA | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - As citizens around the country are asking their congressional leaders to investigate ties between President Donald Trump and Moscow, a Russian consul general is visiting Denver to talk about business relationships.

Sergey Vladimirovich Petrov is consul general of the Russian Federation consulate in San Francisco. His territory includes Colorado and seven other states. He has served in various posts with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia and previously of the Soviet Union for more than three decades, according to his official biography.

In an interview with the Denver Business Journal on Wednesday, Petrov called U.S. sanctions on Russia an unfortunate situation. He said there is no evidence that anyone from Russia hacked the Democratic Party (despite reports to the contrary from U.S. intelligence agencies).

And he described the discussion between Russia's ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak, and Michael Flynn, Trump's former national security adviser before being ousted recently, as necessary talks.

