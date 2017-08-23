Saint Joseph Hospital to redevelop dormitory into senior housing

(Photo: Courtesy St. Joseph Hospital)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Saint Joseph Hospital is planning to redevelop Tammen Hall, a former nurses dormitory on its campus at 1375 E. 19th Ave., into income-qualified senior housing.

Saint Joseph's parent, Broomfield-based SCL Health, along with Fort Collins-based architecture and design firm Neenan Co. and Denver-based multifamily developer MGL Partner, will renovate the eight-story, 52,000-square-foot Tammen Hall into 49 rental units for people 62 and older.

Completion is expected in early 2019. Originally constructed in 1930, Tammen Hall is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and has served several purposes over the decades. It was first designated a local historic landmark in 2008. The building's theater, community room and foyer are among the parts that will be preserved.

“We are delighted to have identified a solution, as well as experienced development partners, to effectively reuse the space to meet a glaring need in our community – affordable living space for seniors on fixed incomes,” said Saint Joseph Hospital President Jameson Smith.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2w4Yz94

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal