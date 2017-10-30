Sales of SUVs, pickups in Colorado surged in September

(Photo: Luke Sharrett, Bloomberg)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Registrations of new cars and light trucks in Colorado jumped in September from a year earlier, with SUVs and pickups driving the gains, a new report says.

Registrations of new vehicles in the state rose 14.7 percent in September from the same month a year earlier, and year-through-September figures are up 7.5 percent, according to the latest monthly report from Auto Outlook Inc., released Friday by the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association.

New-vehicle registrations in Colorado have increased every month this year so far from 2016 levels except for an 18.4 percent year-over-year decline in February and a slight 0.5 percent decline in August.

Tim Jackson, CADA’s president, continues to attribute strong auto sales in Colorado to the state’s healthy economy and unemployment rates that are among the lowest in the nation, among other factors.

