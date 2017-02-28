Satellite startup lands at Denver university campus

(Photo: YORK SPACE SYSTEMS/REBECCA STUMPF PHOTOGRAPHY)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Denver aerospace startup formed to make small satellites will house its manufacturing and satellite operations center in a new building scheduled to open in July on the campus of Metropolitan State University of Denver.

York Space Systems and MSU Denver (also known as Metro State) announced the partnership Tuesday.

The 10-employee company says it's adding 16 jobs with an average salary of $130,000 and planning 15 student internships once its downtown campus headquarters opens.

The company had been close to leasing manufacturing space in Centennial when conversations with MSU led York to commit to being on campus instead, said Dirk Wallinger, founder and CEO.

