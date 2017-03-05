Savers Thrift shops closing all Colorado locations

(Photo: Dan Grossman, KUSA)

KUSA - If you get a kick out of thrifting, you only have a week to visit one chain before it closes all of its stores in Colorado.

The last three locations of Savers Thrift Store will shut their doors next Monday.

The company has locations in Littleton, Aurora and Highlands Ranch.

The retail manager of the Highlands Ranch store says the market has become too crowded for them to stay open.

After the Savers stores close, leftover items like clothes will get recycled or shipped to Africa to help those in need.

Housewares and furniture will be sent to other Savers stores.

Until then, they will continue to accept donations.

