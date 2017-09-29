SBA Administrator McMahon says small business can compete against Amazon

(Photo: Monica Mendoza, Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Small businesses and startups can survive the so-called Amazon effect by being creative and innovative, said U.S. Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon.

McMahon was in Denver Sept. 28 for the sixth annual Denver Startup Week, a week of free panel discussions, workshops and networking events for entrepreneurs in all stages.

Metro Denver has recently attracted the eye of Amazon.com (Nasdaq: AMZN). The e-commerce giant opened a 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Aurora this month and has broken ground on a 2.4 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Thornton, expected to open in August 2018.

Now, the Seattle-based company is on the hunt for a city in which to build its second headquarters, expected to be a $5 billion project and employ as many as 50,000 people. Colorado and metro Denver leaders plan to bid on the facility.

