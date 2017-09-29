SBA will make online matches between small businesses and lenders

(Photo: Monica Mendoza, Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The U.S. Small Business Administration has launched an online matchmaking program aimed at connecting small businesses with the folks with money.

The program, called Lender Match, is an upgrade to LINC (Leveraging Information and Networks to access Capital), which started as a pilot program in 2015. The program, through a series of questions, will match a small business in need of money to small business lenders, which include commercial banks and non-profit organizations.

“The SBA’s mission to help small businesses grow, create jobs and help our economy thrive is strengthened by the new Lender Match tool. It essentially serves as a matchmaker, making it easier for small businesses to find lenders,” said Linda McMahon, SBA administrator.

McMahon was in Denver Sept. 28 to talk with entrepreneurs and startup founders about SBA programs during the sixth annual Denver Startup Week. McMahon, who took the helm of the organization in February, said SBA is the country's best-kept secret.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2xQy9em

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal