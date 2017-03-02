Scheels shows off in-progress Johnstown megastore

A tour group gets a sneak peek at the construction progress for Scheels in Johnstown on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. (Photo: Austin Humphreys/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - A year ago, officials from Scheels broke ground on a mega sporting goods store southeast of Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 34.

With just about seven months to go before the grand opening, officials said thank you to its legion of contractors and offered its first look inside the behemoth 250,000-square-foot store.

The store plans to open Sept. 30 and is hiring 350 to 400 workers from Northern Colorado and transferring about 50 from its other locations. A list of current openings is online at scheels.com/johnstown.

Capitalizing on the "wow" factor, the megastore will feature a 65-foot indoor Ferris wheel under a sunlit atrium. The classically restored 1930s wheel is expected to be installed in July and will be the centerpiece of what Scheels calls its retail shopping adventure.

