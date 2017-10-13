SCL Health names permanent CEO

(Photo: Courtesy DBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - After a national search, SCL Health has decided to stick with its interim CEO to lead the Broomfield-based health system into the future.

Officials announced Friday that Lydia Jumonville, who has led the $2.5 billion system since May after serving as its chief financial officer for the previous seven years, is now its full-time CEO. Jumonville will oversee a non-profit organization that operates 12 hospitals and 210 physician clinics in three states — including Saint Joseph Hospital in Denver, Lutheran Medical Center in Wheat Ridge and Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette.

Jumonville took the daily reins at the system after former CEO Mike Slubowski, who oversaw the company’s move of its headquarters to Colorado and grew several non-hospital lines of business, left to become COO of Michigan-based Trinity Health. Board members reviewed hundreds of candidates for the full-time job — evaluating them on their operating experience, leadership attributes and strategic vision — before deciding their best option already was in house.

“We look forward to seeing her vision for the future of SCL Health unfold, and we are confident we have the right leader in place to carry forward the mission of our healing ministry,” SCL Health board chairwoman Kate Paul said, noting that the board was unanimous in its support of Jumonville.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2gif3Yd

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal