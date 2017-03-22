Sears, Kmart owner warns of 'substantial doubt' about its future

Sears Holdings says it has “substantial doubt” that it can continue to operate, according to its latest annual report filing. (Photo: DANIEL ACKER/BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Sears Holdings Corp. — owner of the Sears and Kmart retail chains — says it has “substantial doubt” that it can continue to operate, according to its latest annual report filing.

Chicago-based Sears (Nasdaq: SHLD) has lost more than $10 billion in the past few years, according to Bloomberg, and weak earnings are causing executives to question the business’ sustainability.

But Sears CEO Eddie Lampert has a turnaround plan:

Sears has already closed retail stores and sold real estate.

The company recently completed the sale of its Craftsman tool brand to Stanley Black & Decker for $900 million.

And Sears will also consider selling its other businesses, including Kenmore appliances and DieHard car battery brands, according to Reuters.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

© 2017 American City Business Journals.