Sears, Kmart owner warns of 'substantial doubt' about its future

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Sears Holdings Corp. — owner of the Sears and Kmart retail chains — says it has “substantial doubt” that it can continue to operate, according to its latest annual report filing.
Chicago-based Sears (Nasdaq: SHLD) has lost more than $10 billion in the past few years, according to Bloomberg, and weak earnings are causing executives to question the business’ sustainability.
But Sears CEO Eddie Lampert has a turnaround plan:
- Sears has already closed retail stores and sold real estate.
- The company recently completed the sale of its Craftsman tool brand to Stanley Black & Decker for $900 million.
- And Sears will also consider selling its other businesses, including Kenmore appliances and DieHard car battery brands, according to Reuters.
Read more at Denver Business Journal.
© 2017 American City Business Journals.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs