Second Fat Tire beer flavor hits shelves

The beer that first put New Belgium Brewing on the map now has a second flavor.

Fat Tire Belgian White hit shelves this week, joining the iconic Fat Tire Belgian-style ale that's been the Fort Collins brewery's flagship beer and all-time best seller since it launched 26 years ago.

The new beer was sampled on Tour de Fat events throughout the summer but launched in 12-ounce bottles, cans and on draft this week.

“Fat Tire Belgian White is a perfect reflection of our rich history and decades of experience brewing Belgian-style beers,” New Belgium Brewer Cody Reif said in a press release.

