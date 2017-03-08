SendGrid acquires San Francisco marketing tech company

(Photo: PROVIDED BY SENDGRID)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - SendGrid Inc. has purchased an email marketing startup to add new capabilities as it expands the marketing technology it can offer clients.

Denver-based SendGrid acquired San Francisco-based Bizzy, a small company that creates software to automate targeted email-marketing campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Three month ago, SendGrid rolled out an email marketing management product, called Marketing Campaigns, for clients. Already its been used for 9 billion email messages.

Acquiring Bizzy adds just five people to SendGrid’s 372-person staff, but the startup’s technology and its talented team will help flesh out growth in marketing, says Steve Sloan, chief product officer of SendGrid.

