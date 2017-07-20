SendGrid grows in Silicon Valley and southern California

(Photo: Greg Avery, Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Email technology company SendGrid isn’t just expanding in Denver — the company’s leased new California office spaces for room to double its work forces in Silicon Valley and southern California, too.

The Denver-based company said it has leased office spaces in Orange County and in Silicon Valley that are similar to the downtown Denver headquarters it moved into a year ago.

SendGrid’s new offices are near where it has existing California locations. It plans to move into the larger offices next year.

“The investment we made in these two new locations positions us to be more competitive and attractive to local talent, as well as gives us a strategic presence in two major tech communities in California,” said Pattie Money, chief people officer at SendGrid. “Our experience expanding new offices in Denver and London has affirmed that we can attract, engage and retain a robust talent pool, while bringing our Gridders together for the benefit of our customers.”

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2vowicT

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal