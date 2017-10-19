SendGrid IPO is coming this year, company filing says

Sameer Dholakia, CEO of SendGrid (Photo: Courtesy SendGrid)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - SendGrid Inc., a Denver technology company, says it will go public on the New York Stock Exchange this year.

The company, which launched in Boulder in 2009 and moved to Denver last year, filed an IPO registration statement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.

SendGrid makes software that helps email marketers and manages emails sent by online businesses and other bulk email, handling an average of 35 billion messages a month for companies including Airbnb, Deloitte, eBay, Hertz and Uber.

“You may not have heard of us, but you are likely interacting with us every day when you receive a receipt at the end of a ride share, when you book a reservation online, when you click on the “Forgot Password” button, when brands you love send you their newsletter or offers. We are likely in your email inbox—every single day,” CEO Sameer Dholakia, in a note to prospective investors in the company’s S-1 filing.

