S.F. travel tech firm arrives in Denver, hiring 50

(Photo: Switchfly)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A San Francisco-based travel technology company has opened a new office in Denver and is hiring people.

Switchfly opened its Denver doors last month and said it's hiring 50 or more people to work at its new office near Union Station.

"Switchfly's Denver hub will be critical in helping the company build the next generation of travel technology while tapping into economic growth, deep talent resources and an entrepreneurial culture in the Denver- Boulder region," the company said in a statement.

Read more in the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2glqKt8

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal